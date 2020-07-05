Sections
Home / World News / Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

Most of the vehicles were made in China by Beijing Benz Automotive Co. About 12,500 were built by Fujian Benz Automotive Co., and around 36,000 were imported.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:05 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Associated Press

Workers inspect newly assembled cars at a Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd factory, a German joint venture company for Mercedes-Benz, in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP)

Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak.

A seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, allowing oil to leak when the engine starts in cold weather, according to a notice published last week on the website of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported the recall Sunday.

The recall of 668,954 vehicles will begin on Dec. 18. It includes several models made between February 2013 and June 2017, including C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO vehicles.



Most of the vehicles were made in China by Beijing Benz Automotive Co. About 12,500 were built by Fujian Benz Automotive Co., and around 36,000 were imported.

Dealers will replace faulty parts free of charge.

The announcement follows another recall that began last month of 4,653 imported Mercedes G-class sedans that had incorrect child-safety lock labels, Xinhua said.

Those vehicles were manufactured between Feb. 14, 2018, and Sept. 24, 2019.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak
Jul 05, 2020 15:05 IST
West Bengal’s Chandrodaya Temple reopens for devotees after more than 3 months
Jul 05, 2020 15:05 IST
Cases of nepotism in Cyclone Amphan relief run into thousands in poll-bound Bengal
Jul 05, 2020 15:04 IST
RERA authorities to ask RBI for one-time debt recast in realty to help developers
Jul 05, 2020 15:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.