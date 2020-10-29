Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Merkel warns Germans of a ‘difficult winter’ as Covid-19 surges

Merkel warns Germans of a ‘difficult winter’ as Covid-19 surges

Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers that Germany is in a “dramatic situation” as it goes into winter, which she said would be “four long, difficult months. But it will end.”

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:24 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said authorities had no choice but to drastically reduce social contacts as three-quarters of infections in Germany now can’t be traced anymore. (Reuters file photo)

Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germans to expect a “difficult winter” as the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in the country hit a new high.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

Merkel spoke Thursday in Parliament a day after she and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed upon far-reaching restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of bars and restaurants, limits on social contacts and bans on concerts and other public events.

Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for Covid-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to half a million. The Robert Koch Institute also recorded 89 additional deaths, taking the country’s total to 10,272. That is still one-fourth the death toll in Britain.

Merkel told lawmakers that Germany is in a “dramatic situation” as it goes into winter, which she said would be “four long, difficult months. But it will end.”



The long-time German leader said authorities had no choice but to drastically reduce social contacts as three-quarters of infections in Germany now can’t be traced anymore.

“If we wait until the ICUs are full, then it will be too late,” she said.

Merkel said democratic debate about the virus restrictions was important, but blasted some critics who have claimed the German government is exaggerating the threat of the virus.

“Lies and disinformation, conspiracies and hatred damage not just the debate but also the battle against the virus,” she said. “It’s not just democratic debate that depends on our relationship to facts and information, human lives depend on it.”

Also read | ‘Lockdown light’ declared in Germany to check rising Covid-19 cases

Opposition leader Alexander Gauland of the far-right Alternative for Germany party responded to Merkel’s speech by accusing the government of “wartime propaganda” and likened the pandemic to motorized traffic, arguing that society accepts a certain number of car deaths too.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Oct 29, 2020 15:52 IST
3 killed in terror attack on French church, consulate targeted in Jeddah
Oct 29, 2020 17:16 IST
Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30
Oct 29, 2020 17:22 IST
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Oct 29, 2020 16:10 IST

latest news

2,487 employees of Delhi govt have tested Covid +ve since March, show records
Oct 29, 2020 17:29 IST
Boris Johnson under pressure to impose tougher lockdown measures as Covid-19 cases surge
Oct 29, 2020 17:27 IST
Established or not, onne always a struggle for the next project: Pankhuri
Oct 29, 2020 17:26 IST
Merkel warns Germans of a ‘difficult winter’ as Covid-19 surges
Oct 29, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.