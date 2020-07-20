Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Mexican president pledges better health care after coronavirus pandemic

Mexican president pledges better health care after coronavirus pandemic

The Health Department reported 5,311 more confirmed cases, for a total of 344,224, and 296 more Covid-19 deaths, for a total of 39,184.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:02 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mexico City

A healthcare worker takes information from a man before collecting a swab sample for Covid-19, at a drive-thru testing site in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on July 17, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Mexico’s president promised Sunday to combat chronic health problems and improve health care, as the country’s cases of Covid-19 continued to mount.

The Health Department reported 5,311 more confirmed cases, for a total of 344,224, and 296 more Covid-19 deaths, for a total of 39,184.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday in a message to the families of coronavirus victims that he would fight chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension that make people more likely to suffer severe cases of Covid-19.

He pledged to do so by promoting physical education, training more medical personnel, and fighting junk food.



López Obrador said the government would provide scholarships to train 30,000 more specialized doctors.

A trade group, the National Association of Softdrink Producers, issued a statement Sunday condemning what it called the “stigmatizing” of soft drinks, after Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell referred to them as “bottled poison.”

Mexicans have one of the world’s highest per-capita consumption rates of soft drinks. Officials have said Mexico’s high rates of obesity and diabetes have worsened the effects of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bhumi gets special birthday wish from Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters
Jul 20, 2020 09:05 IST
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
Jul 20, 2020 09:03 IST
Unique and rare yellow turtle rescued in Balasore, Odisha. Watch
Jul 20, 2020 09:00 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: How BJP deals with infighting, revolt and all the latest news
Jul 20, 2020 08:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.