Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Mexico in ‘bad shape’ with Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO chief

Mexico in ‘bad shape’ with Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO chief

Mexican President Andrés López Obrador has been criticized for often not wearing a mask and while not mentioning names or specific cases.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:35 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mexico

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). (Reuters file photo)

The head of the World Health Organization said that “Mexico is in bad shape” with the pandemic and urged its leaders be serious about the coronavirus and set examples for its citizens.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s comments came Monday as Mexico’s death toll rose to 105,940 - the fourth highest in the world - with 1,113,543 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The country’s actual numbers are believed to be much higher partly because of low testing levels.

“The number of increasing cases and deaths in Mexico is very worrisome,” he said in a press briefing.

Mexican President Andrés López Obrador has been criticized for often not wearing a mask and while not mentioning names or specific cases, the WHO chief urged the country’s leaders to take the pandemic seriously.

“We would like to ask Mexico to be very serious,” he said. “We have said it in general, wearing a mask is important, hygiene is important and physical distancing is important and we expect leaders to be examples ...”

The Mexican government’s pointman on the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, said all the comments are valuable but noted the government had already warned that with the arrival of winter the situation would worsen. According its latest data, the pandemic has grown by 7% in the past week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern over farmers’ protest in India
Dec 01, 2020 12:32 IST
Serum Institute says its vaccine candidate Covishield safe and immunogenic
Dec 01, 2020 12:57 IST
Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Dec 01, 2020 11:19 IST
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Dec 01, 2020 11:44 IST

latest news

UN warns pandemic will fan ‘darkest’ surge in humanitarian needs in 2021
Dec 01, 2020 12:57 IST
Republicans oppose Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden
Dec 01, 2020 12:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: A week after testing land-attack version, India test-fires anti-ship version of BrahMos, and all the latest news
Dec 01, 2020 12:54 IST
Katrina, Vicky attend Karan Johar’s bash at his residence
Dec 01, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.