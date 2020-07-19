Mexico reports more than 7,600 fresh Covid-19 cases

As many as 7,615 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Mexico on Saturday. (Reuters)

Mexico continues to register near-record levels of confirmed coronavirus infections, frustrating plans to reopen the economy.

The Health Department reported 7,615 more cases Saturday and 578 more deaths. That brings Mexico to a total of 38,888 confirmed Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began and 338, 913 cases.

Those numbers are widely considered significant undercounts because Mexico has done so little testing. Government labs have administered slightly more than 800,000 tests so far, or about one out of every 150 people in the country with a population of nearly 130 million.

Mexico had hoped to begin a gradual reopening starting in June, but several states have had to reverse course, closing beaches and hotels again.