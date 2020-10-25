Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Mexico’s legendary masked wrestlers seek new ways to keep fighting

Mexico’s legendary masked wrestlers seek new ways to keep fighting

Lucha Libre is one of Mexico’s most popular sports and a tourist magnet, featuring masked fighters who capture the public’s imagination with their mysterious identities and eccentric performances.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 11:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Mexico City

Hades, a female Lucha Libre wrestler, takes part in the first drive-in wrestling event, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Mexico City, Mexico. (REUTERS)

Mexico’s famed masked wrestlers are trying to get their coronavirus-hit sport off the canvas by taking their colorful fights to a small island nestled in the heart of Mexico City’s popular Xochimilco canals.

With sporting events largely banned and the pandemic showing no signs of easing off, performers behind Mexico’s free-style wrestling, known as Lucha Libre, are seeking innovative ways to make a living out of their craft.

Lucha Libre is one of Mexico’s most popular sports and a tourist magnet, featuring masked fighters who capture the public’s imagination with their mysterious identities and eccentric performances.

A group of Lucha Libre fighters and promoters are planning to fuse two tourist crowd-pullers by holding fights on a small island in the network of waterways and man-made islands on the famed Lake Xochimilco.



After erecting a ring on the island, promoters plan to allow fans to watch the fights from boats if they pay a little extra for their ride, starting from next Friday,

“You will be able to enjoy real quality wrestling,” said Ciclope, a fighter and promoter of the concept.

The small Xochimilco islands, known as chinampas, and their waterways feature on the Unesco World Heritage list. Visitors tour the area on boats, often accompanied by mariachi singers.

“Well, with the pandemic, one has to take the positive side out of the negative things,” added Ciclope.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
Oct 25, 2020 11:04 IST
In Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi puts spotlight on importance of humour in tackling trying times
Oct 25, 2020 11:23 IST
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Oct 25, 2020 10:58 IST
‘World taking note of Indian products like khadi’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
Oct 25, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

Man held in Rajasthan’s Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan
Oct 25, 2020 11:22 IST
‘World taking note of Indian products like khadi’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
Oct 25, 2020 11:18 IST
Audi says Covid-19 has pushed back luxury car segment in India by 5-7 years
Oct 25, 2020 11:15 IST
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha meets J-K NEET topper
Oct 25, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.