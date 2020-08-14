Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Mexico, with over 500,000 coronavirus cases, to help with vaccine

Mexico, with over 500,000 coronavirus cases, to help with vaccine

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the pandemic is losing force in Mexico, though the death toll of 55,293 stands as the world’s third highest, behind the United States and Brazil.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Mexico City

Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 7,371 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 505,751. (AP)

Mexico, having hit over half a million official coronavirus cases and 55,000 deaths as the pandemic rages across Latin America, will help produce a vaccine that could be distributed in the region next year, authorities said on Thursday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the pandemic is losing force in Mexico, though the death toll of 55,293 stands as the world’s third highest, behind the United States and Brazil.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 7,371 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 505,751.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.



In partnership with the Mexican and Argentine governments, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc said it plans to initially produce 150 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine in early 2021 and eventually make at least 400 million for distribution throughout the region.

Also read: Covid-19 testing site begins operating on US-Mexico border

Lopez Obrador hailed the agreement as “good news” for Mexico and said he expected the country to still be suffering from the pandemic by the time the vaccine goes into production.

Supporting Lopez Obrador’s argument that Covid-19 is waning in Mexico, the government’s head of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said on Wednesday that fewer tests were coming back positive.

“It’s congruent with the decrease in overall cases we’ve seen in recent weeks” as some 47% of tests were coming back positive this week, compared to 53% to 54% three to four weeks ago, Alomia said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two killed after society wall collapses
Aug 14, 2020 08:46 IST
Varun Dhawan, Parineeti join Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign
Aug 14, 2020 08:43 IST
PMC to shut down 8 Covid Care Centres due to low occupancy
Aug 14, 2020 08:42 IST
Wayward emu wandering around New Jersey City rescued
Aug 14, 2020 08:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.