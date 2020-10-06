Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Michelle Obama accuses Donald Trump of willful mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis

Michelle Obama accuses Donald Trump of willful mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis

Michelle Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans are “lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 18:43 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from Covid-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. (AP)

Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to “waste” their votes.

In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from Covid-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She charges that with respect to the virus, “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action.”

Mrs. Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans are “lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”

She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”

And to Black and brown voters, and all young voters, who are considering sitting out the election, Mrs. Obama urges them to make a plan to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Broken all records’: BJP takes a dig at Lalu Prasad’s 2-year hospital stay
Oct 06, 2020 18:38 IST
CM Nitish Kumar rubbishes Chirag Paswan’s remarks, allays fears of rift
Oct 06, 2020 18:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI opts to bat, Under-19 star debuts RR
Oct 06, 2020 19:28 IST
Affidavit copy-paste job in bid to cover-up Hathras gangrape, says Cong
Oct 06, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Saif: ‘I love and adore all my children’
Oct 06, 2020 19:30 IST
Defying critics, Donald Trump says Americans are learning to live with Covid-19
Oct 06, 2020 19:26 IST
Haridwar gears up for Mahakumbh 2021, paramount focus on cleanliness
Oct 06, 2020 19:23 IST
Israel, UAE ministers visit Holocaust Memorial during historic meet
Oct 06, 2020 19:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.