Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Microsoft says Office 365, teams, other online services down

Microsoft says Office 365, teams, other online services down

A company spokesman confirmed the outages, which are also impacting Exchange Online and OneDrive. He didn’t have any information on the reason or the time it will take to get the services up and running again.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 05:50 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bloomberg

Problems with some of these services were reported earlier on Monday by Downdetector, which aggregates user reports of issues. (Bloomberg)

Microsoft Corp. said Office 365, Teams and some of its other online services are experiencing service interruptions.

A company spokesman confirmed the outages, which are also impacting Exchange Online and OneDrive. He didn’t have any information on the reason or the time it will take to get the services up and running again.

Problems with some of these services were reported earlier on Monday by Downdetector, which aggregates user reports of issues. That suggests the outages have lasted at least two hours.

Office 365 packages popular Microsoft software such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel into an online subscription. Teams is a collaboration tool that integrates with Office 365. The disruption follows a similar incident last week when some users of Google’s G Suite cloud productivity tools experienced errors.

The outages may be more disruptive at the moment because so many people are working and studying remotely. Microsoft and Google’s offerings are used widely by schools and other educational organizations, which are conducting most classes over the internet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Sep 29, 2020 01:00 IST
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 03:12 IST
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
Sep 29, 2020 05:04 IST
BJP plans farm outreach to counter Oppn’s drive
Sep 29, 2020 02:41 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on September 27
Sep 29, 2020 05:58 IST
Tata courts investors for digi platform
Sep 29, 2020 05:53 IST
‘It’s like God has no sympathy’: California residents face fire anguish again
Sep 29, 2020 05:51 IST
Microsoft says Office 365, teams, other online services down
Sep 29, 2020 05:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.