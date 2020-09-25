Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia’s border with Bosnia

MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia’s border with Bosnia

The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a “regular” flying mission when it crashed around 9 a.m. (0700GMT) near the village of Brasina.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:21 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Belgrade Serbia

A photo taken on October 13, 2016, shows ground crew preparing a Serbian Air Force Mig 21 fighter jet for a flight at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade. (AFP)

A Serbian military jet crashed Friday in western Serbia near the country’s border with Bosnia, killing the two pilots on board, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a “regular” flying mission when it crashed around 9 a.m. (0700GMT) near the village of Brasina.

A ministry statement said a commission would examine the cause of the accident following an investigation at the crash site by both military and civilian teams.

Local media are reporting that the plane crashed into the yard of a house in a village. Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported that a villager was hospitalized with burns.

No other details were immediately available.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Sep 25, 2020 20:10 IST
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Sep 25, 2020 19:09 IST
CSK vs DC live: Dhoni’s stumping ends Shaw’s innings, CSK hit back
Sep 25, 2020 20:31 IST
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
Sep 25, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

Hope visuals of distressed farmers mellow Centre: Capt
Sep 25, 2020 20:33 IST
Bottas fastest in Russian Grand Prix practice
Sep 25, 2020 20:33 IST
Highly detailed map of the human heart created to guide treatments
Sep 25, 2020 20:30 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family feels probe is going into different direction: Lawyer
Sep 25, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.