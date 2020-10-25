Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Mike Pence adviser Marty Obst caught Covid-19, adding to White House outbreak

Mike Pence adviser Marty Obst caught Covid-19, adding to White House outbreak

The coronavirus has swept the White House since September, infecting President Donald Trump, his wife and youngest son, and a number of top aides

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:13 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Washington

Mike Pence himself has so far escaped infection (AP)

One of Vice President Mike Pence’s closest political advisers, Marty Obst, tested positive for coronavirus infection this week, according to three people familiar with the matter, adding to the number of cases in and around the White House.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Obst developed symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Obst tested positive on Wednesday, two of the people said. He was quiet on Twitter that day, with just one retweet, but has since been active on the social media platform, posting criticism of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

While he’s not a government employee, Obst is frequently in contact with Pence and his staff and visits the White House grounds.



Obst and spokespeople for Pence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The coronavirus has swept the White House since September, infecting President Donald Trump, his wife and youngest son, and a number of top aides, including his campaign manager, his press secretary, and the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.The outbreak has served as a punctuation mark on Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which polls show has been widely panned by voters.

Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller contracted Covid-19 in May. Pence himself has so far escaped infection.

The virus has infected about 8.6 million Americans so far and more than 225,000 have died. The US is in the midst of yet another surge of infections, with new cases exceeding 83,000 on Friday, a record.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
Oct 25, 2020 11:04 IST
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
Oct 25, 2020 12:13 IST
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Oct 25, 2020 10:58 IST
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
Oct 25, 2020 11:47 IST

latest news

Pence adviser Obst caught Covid-19, adding to White House outbreak
Oct 25, 2020 12:13 IST
Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a ‘diya’ for them: PM Modi
Oct 25, 2020 12:10 IST
DU Admissions 2020: Online registration process under 3rd cut-off list to begin tomorrow, check details
Oct 25, 2020 12:00 IST
Indus valley had dairy production way back in 3rd millennium BCE
Oct 25, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.