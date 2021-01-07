Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Mike Pence breaks with Donald Trump as Congress meets to certify Joe Biden’s win

Mike Pence breaks with Donald Trump as Congress meets to certify Joe Biden’s win

The US vice-president’s refusal to comply with the president’s wishes was expected as he had conveyed his decision to him on Tuesday - that he doesn’t have the constitutional authority to reject or overturn the election

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:39 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington DC

A file photo of US President Donald Trump with vice-president Mike Pence in Washington, DC. (AFP/FILE)

US Vice-President Mike Pence on Wednesday rejected pressure from President Donald Trump to refuse to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, saying he does not have the authority.

“It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said in a statement prior to a joint session of Congress that convened on Wednesday to certify Biden’s win as the final stage of the US election process.

Pence’s refusal to comply with Trump’s wishes was expected as he had conveyed his decision to the president in a meeting on Tuesday — that he does not have the constitutional authority to reject or overturn the election.

But Trump had persisted, openly calling for his deputy to “come through”.



Congress started the process of certification as scheduled on Wednesday afternoon and will continue for hours as the president’s Republican allies will attempt to have the election overthrown, knowing they will fail.

The development came on the sidelines of a tense runoff contest in the state of Georgia, where the two parties were battling for two Senate seats up for grabs, which would eventually determine who controls the Senate.

A Democratic candidate was projected to win one of the two runoff elections in the state, while and a fellow party nominee expanded his lead in the second race on Wednesday, setting up a likely defeat for the Republicans in their stronghold.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

All villagers around Panipat refinery to undergo health check-up by June 30
by Neeraj Mohan
Udaan raises $280 mn from existing and new investors
by Madhurima Nandy
Maharashtra waives entertainment duty of ₹3.40 crore for 1996 Michael Jackson concert
by Faisal Malik
Four more birds dead at Sukhna, Chandigarh admn steps up surveillance
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.