Mike Pompeo says US hopes for quick free trade deal with UK

“A third round (of negotiations) scheduled for later this month, a primary focus for the United States is to see that we can make progress on this,” said Mike Pompeo’s British counterpart Dominic Raab.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:23 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Reuters

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab speak at Lancaster House in London, Britain on July 21, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

The United States and Britain still have more work to do on a free trade deal, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday during a visit to London, adding that he hoped a deal could be finalised before too long.

“A third round (of negotiations) scheduled for later this month, a primary focus for the United States is to see that we can make progress on this and bring this to a closure just as quickly as possible,” he said during a brief news conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab.

“I spoke with the prime minister this morning about this, and I hope that we can get it finalised before too long,” said Pompeo.

