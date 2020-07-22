Mike Pompeo says US hopes for quick free trade deal with UK
The United States and Britain still have more work to do on a free trade deal, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday during a visit to London, adding that he hoped a deal could be finalised before too long.
“A third round (of negotiations) scheduled for later this month, a primary focus for the United States is to see that we can make progress on this and bring this to a closure just as quickly as possible,” he said during a brief news conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab.
“I spoke with the prime minister this morning about this, and I hope that we can get it finalised before too long,” said Pompeo.