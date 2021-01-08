Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Mike Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks Capitol

Mike Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks Capitol

A number of foreign critics as well as former US president George W. Bush made the analogy after rioters stirred up by President Donald Trump rampaged through a session of Congress that certified his loss to Joe Biden.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:40 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters file photo)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday hit back at assertions that a mob attack on the Capitol showed the United States to be a “banana republic.”

A number of foreign critics as well as former US president George W. Bush made the analogy after rioters stirred up by President Donald Trump rampaged through a session of Congress that certified his loss to Joe Biden.

“The slander reveals a faulty understanding of banana republics and of democracy in America,” said the top US diplomat, a staunch Trump loyalist, as two other members of the cabinet resigned over Wednesday’s violence.

“In a banana republic, mob violence determines the exercise of power. In the United States, law enforcement officials quash mob violence so that the people’s representatives can exercise power in accordance with the rule of law and constitutional government,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Bush in a statement Wednesday made veiled criticism of the “reckless behavior” of members of his Republican Party in fueling the “insurrection.”

“This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic -- not our democratic republic,” Bush wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
by HT Correspondent
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
by HT Correspondent
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Inter-state gang of vehicle lifters busted in Ludhiana, six stolen cars recovered
by HT Correspondent
Iran’s Khamenei bans import of Covid-19 vaccines from US, UK
by Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Ludhiana: Final exams for non-board classes to commence on March 8
by HT Correspondent
Mike Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks Capitol
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.