Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Mike Pompeo says US will open embassy in Maldives for first time

Mike Pompeo says US will open embassy in Maldives for first time

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a news conference on an island resort near the archipelago’s capital Male that “Getting this facility open won’t happen overnight but it’s worth it”

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Malé

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced America’s plans on opening an embassy at Maldives,owing to the nation’s important position in the Indo-Pacific. (Reuters photo)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washington will open an embassy in the Maldives for the first time, during a five-day Asia trip attempting to counterbalance the rise of China in the region.

“Getting this facility open won’t happen overnight but it’s worth it,” Pompeo told a news conference on an island resort near the archipelago’s capital Male.

“It’s the right thing to do. Your role here in the Indo-Pacific and in the international community is increasingly important.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
Oct 28, 2020 18:52 IST
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
Oct 28, 2020 17:44 IST
MI vs RCB Live: Mumbai vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
Oct 28, 2020 18:54 IST
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
Oct 28, 2020 17:53 IST

latest news

Unfortunate that PM’s effigy burnt, says Rahul Gandhi. Then an attack
Oct 28, 2020 18:51 IST
Punjab ETT teachers recruitment exam on November 29
Oct 28, 2020 18:48 IST
Qatari organisers hoping more Indian eyeballs during 2022 FIFA World Cup than 2018 edition
Oct 28, 2020 18:48 IST
Shraddha Kapoor turns naagin for new film trilogy, memes flood the internet
Oct 28, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.