Mike Pompeo speaks to foreign ministers of countries including India on Covid-19 situation

“Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of continued close coordination in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 07:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washigton

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken to the foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel and South Korea on the novel coronavirus situation. (REUTERS)

“They noted the importance of close cooperation in reopening our economies and combatting disinformation, while also addressing the need for concerted efforts to prevent future pandemics,” Ortagus said.

The Trump administration has close cooperation with Australia, Brazil, India, Israel and South Korea on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.



