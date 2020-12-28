Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Millions of Americans may not receive financial aid for 2020’s final week. Here’s why

Millions of Americans may not receive financial aid for 2020’s final week. Here’s why

The latest Covid-19 stimulus package has ensured that an estimated 12 million people under two key pandemic unemployment programs will now receive payments for another 11 weeks.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 22:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump said that he was signing the bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, and provide rental assistance. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday reluctantly signed a massive $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief and government funding bill, averting the possibility of a weeks-long government shutdown at the last minute. The latest Covid-19 stimulus package has ensured that an estimated 12 million people under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will now receive payments for another 11 weeks. Additionally, US nationals receiving jobless payments will get a $300 weekly boost from the federal government through mid-March.

However, the delay in signing the bill means millions of Americans getting financial aid in two key pandemic unemployment programs may not receive a payment for the final week of the year. According to a CNN report, the payments could also be delayed for several weeks since state agencies have to reprogram their computers. Also, the states won’t be able to provide financial assistance for the weeks that started before programs were authorised through the Covid-19 relief bill.

Also Read | Donald Trump ends days of drama, signs pandemic relief bill into law

In a statement released by the White House, Trump said that he was signing the bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, and add substantially more money for vaccine distribution.

“As President of the United States it is my responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship that was caused by the China Virus,” the statement read.

The outgoing US president said that he signed the bill only after securing a commitment from the lawmakers to consider legislation to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Trump also claimed that Congress has promised to review Section 230 and either terminate or substantially reform it.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is considered extremely vital for social media networks since the firm cannot be held accountable for the millions of content posted by users. Trump added that the House and the Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the “very substantial voter fraud” in the recently concluded presidential elections.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

Severe cold wave alert issued in Chandigarh for two days
by HT Correspondent
Man beaten to death in Ghaziabad
by HT Correspondent
No nursery admission will be double whammy for EWS students, say parents and experts
by Fareeha Iftikhar
Farmers protesting in Delhi say they will attend the meeting with Centre
by Karn Pratap Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.