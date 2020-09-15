Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Millions of students return to class in Pakistan after 6-month Covid break

Millions of students return to class in Pakistan after 6-month Covid break

Students of class IX to XII and above resumed classes from Tuesday. Secondary schools and primary schools to reopen in next two phases.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:28 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad, Hindustan Times Islamabad

Students wearing facemasks walk through a street to their school in Peshawar on Tuesday after the educational institutions were reopened nearly six months after the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

Millions of students returned to class on Tuesday as Pakistan reopened some higher education institutions, ending a six-month-long break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the first phase, all higher education institutions - from class IX to XII and above - resumed classes from Tuesday, the education ministry announced.

Secondary schools will reopen in the second phase and primary schools will resume in the third phase.

Masks are mandatory for all students and teachers, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.



The administration must ensure the availability of sanitisers at the gate, the government’s guidelines said.

There will be no morning assembly and the temperature of the students will be checked before entering the classrooms.

In addition, students must ensure a safe distance between chairs in classrooms.

Federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood, during a visit to a college in Islamabad’s G-6/3 area, hailed the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

He was hopeful that SOPs will be implemented and warned that institutions that do not follow the government’s guidelines will be closed for non-compliance.

Pakistan had closed schools in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Authorities lifted curbs on most businesses in May, but schools remained closed across the country.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported six new deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest number tolls in more than five months. Pakistan has reported 302,424 infections and 6,389 deaths since the pandemic began.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:16 IST
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Sep 15, 2020 16:53 IST
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
Sep 15, 2020 17:30 IST

latest news

NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament
Sep 15, 2020 18:13 IST
Possibility of partial reopening of schools in UP looks bleak: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Sep 15, 2020 18:13 IST
Independent Indian Artist Akash Ahuja sets a new benchmark with Affection
Sep 15, 2020 18:12 IST
“Leander was doing it when we were in diapers”
Sep 15, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.