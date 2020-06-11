Sections
Home / World News / Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland

Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland

The body of Indian student who was missing since Saturday, has been found, the police in Scotland said after a forensic search in and around the town of Stirling that included a remotely piloted aircraft system.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times London

Guhagarkar, 21, was a student of the University of Stirling, which is located about 60 km from Edinburgh in central Scotland. He fell into River Forth while celebrating a birthday, reports said. (File photo for representation)

The body of Indian student Prajwal Pandharinath Guhagarkar, who was missing since Saturday, has been found, the police in Scotland said on Thursday after a forensic search in and around the town of Stirling that included a remotely piloted aircraft system.

Guhagarkar, 21, was a student of the University of Stirling, which is located about 60 km from Edinburgh in central Scotland. He fell into River Forth while celebrating a birthday, reports said.

Chief inspector Gill Marshall, Stirling srea commander, said: “I can confirm that a body has sadly been recovered from the River Forth at Stirling today (Thursday). Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing 21-year-old Prajwal Pandharinath Guhagarkar has been informed”.

“Prajwal was reported to have fallen into the River Forth near Bridgehaugh Road, Stirling, in the early hours of Saturday, 6 June, in what appears to have been a tragic accident and we have been utilising extensive resources as part of our search since then”.



“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and we continue to offer support to Prajwal’s family. As is the case with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” she added.

The search for Guhagarkar included air units, police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crew, and the use of the remotely piloted aircraft near Alloa, 12 km downstream from Stirling along the River Forth.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
‘We’re very grateful’: Anderson praises WI for ‘scary’ decision to tour
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
Oil prices hit by record US crude inventories, bearish Fed
Jun 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Starting slowly will be key: Dinesh Karthik on training resumption
Jun 11, 2020 17:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.