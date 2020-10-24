Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Missing Pakistani TV reporter is found after 72 hours

Missing Pakistani TV reporter is found after 72 hours

A reporter working for Pakistan’s leading Geo News television who had gone missing in the southern port city of Karachi has been found, family and colleague said Saturday.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:24 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Islamabad

Earlier police registered the journalist’s disappearance as an “abduction” case without naming suspects. (Unsplash/photo for representation)

A reporter working for Pakistan’s leading Geo News television who had gone missing in the southern port city of Karachi has been found, family and colleague said Saturday.

Geo bureau chief in Karachi, Fahim Siddiqi, said Ali Imran Syed had contacted his wife by phone to say that he had reached his mother’s home.

Earlier police registered the journalist’s disappearance as an “abduction” case without naming suspects.

The reporter left home late Friday evening telling his wife that he would be back in half an hour before disappearing for 72 hours.



Recently there have been several cases of Pakistani journalists being detained or abducted for several hours, before being released.

Azhar Abbas, head of the Geo TV, earlier said he has contacted provincial and federal authorities “to help trace the missing reporter” and “ensure his safety”.

Siddiqi said the reporter’s abduction may have been related to his work on recent political events, including the arrest of an opposition leader who is the son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said in a tweet no one should “disappear in a democracy”.

Pakistani media has been facing renewed pressure from state agencies that have sought to control the topics covered by the media and even restrict the selection of guests for TV talk shows.

Journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse the Pakistani military and security agencies of pressuring media outlets to prevent critical coverage.

In December last year, a Karachi based reporter with the Express Tribune newspaper, Bilal Farooqi, was arrested on charges of spreading hateful content against the country’s military on social media.

In July, Matiullah Jan was briefly detained. Jan is known for criticism of Pakistan’s military and security agencies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 24, 2020 23:59 IST
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
Oct 25, 2020 00:00 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:19 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

Franklin needs investors’ nod for closure of debt funds: HC
Oct 25, 2020 01:11 IST
IPL 2020,CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: Dhoni may play one final trick in the bag
Oct 25, 2020 01:11 IST
Hooman builds loft for pet corgi in the basement they live in. Watch
Oct 25, 2020 01:12 IST
Telangana to revise budget for FY 2020-21 amid revenue drop due to covid
Oct 25, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.