MIT names campus theatre after alumni Swraj Paul, son

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has named a theatre in the dome-shaped Kresge auditorium on its campus after industrialist Swraj Paul and his late son, Angad Paul, both of whom gained qualifications there: the former in 1952 and latter in 1992.

Paul, 89, who donated $5 million to MIT earlier this year, studied mechanical engineering at MIT and later went on to found the Caparo Group that straddles various sectors, including value-added steel products. Angad Paul, who studied economics at MIT, passed away in 2015 aged 45.

In recognition of Paul’s gift, the large hall in the Kresge Auditorium has been named as the Lord Swraj Paul PC ’52 and Angad Paul ’92 Theatre; more generally known as the Swraj Paul Theatre at Kresge Auditorium, Paul’s office said on Tuesday.

Designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, the Kresge Auditorium in the central area of the MIT campus is architecturally significant as a leading example of a minimalist thin-shell concrete structure. It was inaugurated in 1955 and has played an important role in the life of the MIT community.

Paul, a member of the House of Lords, said, “I first came to MIT from India in 1949 at a time when there were very few Indian students in the United States, and the experience changed my life”.

“Because of my time at MIT, I decided to expand my Caparo companies into the US, and for more than 30 years, we have made significant investments across the country in our Bull Moose Tube and XL Trailers businesses”.

“I have always had a great respect for MIT as a world centre of technical excellence, and was delighted when my sons followed me there in the 1970s and 80s. MIT means a lot to our family, and I am honoured that we are able to support the continuation of its values and way of life through this iconic building,” he added.

The Kresge auditorium also serves as a venue for a variety of community activities including MIT events, symposia, student activities, and performances by the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra and New England Philharmonic.