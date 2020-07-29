Moderna aims to price coronavirus vaccine at $50-$60 per course: Report

Sections
Industry analysts said Pfizer and BioNTech’s $2 billion deal to cover 50 million patients, which is contingent on an approvable product, would likely pressure other manufacturers to set similar prices.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 06:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Inc, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US. (REUTERS)

Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Moderna’s proposed price for a two-dose course sold to governments compares with $39 for two doses under a deal that Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech struck with the US government.

Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries, according to the report.



A Moderna spokesperson said the company was in discussions with governments about potential supply of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273, but did not provide any details on pricing “given the confidential nature of the discussions and contracts.”

The final price for Moderna’s Covid vaccine has yet to be determined, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Pfizer, Moderna and Merck & Co have said they plan to sell their vaccines at a profit, while some drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson have announced plans to price their vaccines on a not-for-profit basis.

AstraZeneca Plc agreed to provide the United States 300 million doses of its potential vaccine in exchange for $1.2 billion in upfront funding, which works out to $4 per dose.

The U.S. government has provided Moderna with nearly $1 billion in funding to support its research and development efforts for its potential Covid-19 vaccine.

The funding is part of “Operation Warp Speed,” an initiative by the Trump administration to hasten the production of an inoculation for Covid-19, which has so far killed around 650,000 people worldwide.

