Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Moderna says discussing supply deals with countries for Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna says discussing supply deals with countries for Covid-19 vaccine

Last week, Moderna announced the start of a late-stage trial on 30,000 people to demonstrate that its vaccine is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to regulatory approval.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:48 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (REUTERS)

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it has started talks with several countries for supply agreements for its experimental coronavirus vaccine and has received about $400 million in deposits for potential supply.

Last week, Moderna announced the start of a late-stage trial on 30,000 people to demonstrate that its vaccine is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to regulatory approval. It has said the vaccine could be ready for widespread use by the end of this year.

“As we pivot to a commercial stage company, we recognize the need for responsible pricing in the face of the pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand sets up temporary jail at AIR centre in Almora to check Covid-19 among prisoners
Aug 05, 2020 18:13 IST
26 years of HAHK: Madhuri shares then-and-now pics with Salman
Aug 05, 2020 18:10 IST
60 Years of Mughal-e-Azam: Iconic film screenplay enters Oscars library
Aug 05, 2020 18:04 IST
Dog proudly shows off favourite toy to window washer. Watch
Aug 05, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.