Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Moderna, US in Covid-19 vaccine deal for up to $1.5 billion

Moderna, US in Covid-19 vaccine deal for up to $1.5 billion

It’s the latest in a string of supply deals reached to stockpile the most advanced vaccines in testing. Moderna shares gained 8.5% to $74.80 in late trading in New York.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 03:51 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bloomberg

Moderna shares gained 8.5% to $74.80 in late trading in New York. (REUTERS)

Moderna Inc. reached a deal with the US to manufacture and distribute 100 million doses of its experimental vaccine for Covid-19, in a pact valued up to $1.5 billion, the company said Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce we’ve reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100m doses of the coronavirus vaccine candidate,” President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing. “We’re on track to rapidly produce 100 million doses as soon as the vaccine is approved.”

It’s the latest in a string of supply deals reached to stockpile the most advanced vaccines in testing.

Moderna shares gained 8.5% to $74.80 in late trading in New York.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Passenger vehicle sales decline in July
Aug 12, 2020 04:56 IST
Govt to select IT firm for single-window clearance
Aug 12, 2020 04:53 IST
Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud
Aug 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%
Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.