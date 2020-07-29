Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Moderna vaccine protects 16 monkeys from coronavirus; 30,000 humans await

Moderna vaccine protects 16 monkeys from coronavirus; 30,000 humans await

Two injections of the vaccine protected against heavy exposure to the virus at two different levels of dosage, Moderna said in findings published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 07:39 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

30,000 people await as Moderna prepares its vaccine for human trials. (REUTERS)

Moderna Inc.’s vaccine candidate against Covid-19 protected against the virus in a trial that inoculated 16 monkeys, an encouraging step on the path to a defense for humans against the pandemic.

Two injections of the vaccine protected against heavy exposure to the virus at two different levels of dosage, Moderna said in findings published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The primates didn’t show any sign of creating enhanced disease, a problem that has occasionally been associated with vaccines.

The results, if they hold up in humans, suggest that the vaccine may be able to protect against Covid-19 in both the upper and lower airways. In all the monkeys who got the high doses of the vaccine, no viral replication was detectable in their noses two days after being challenged with the virus, according to the study results. And no viral replication was seen in the lung fluid of 7 of 8 animals in both dose groups after being challenged with the virus. All 16 monkeys showed at least some sign of protection, with limited lung inflammation seen in the lungs of both groups.

While the data is encouraging, a far bigger test is under way for Moderna, involving 30,000 humans. The phase 3 trial to determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine will begin producing data in November or December. The vaccine uses messenger RNA, a synthetic form of genetic material from the virus designed to nudge the body’s immune system into attack mode. The U.S. government is providing $955 million to help fund the vaccine’s development.



Moderna shares rose 2% to $81.49 at the close in New York.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC cold-shoulders top CBI officer for defying 18-month-old transfer order
Jul 29, 2020 08:45 IST
Gucci owner Kering says outlook unclear amid Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 08:44 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares what keeps him warm in trying circumstances
Jul 29, 2020 08:44 IST
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha HSC Result 2020 to be declared soon at orissaresults.nic.in
Jul 29, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.