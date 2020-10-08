Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Moderna will not enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents during pandemic

Moderna will not enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents during pandemic

Moderna is not asserting its intellectual property rights for its vaccine technology and is willing to license the technology behind its experimental coronavirus vaccine after the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:25 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

The company is one of the furthest along in the U.S. race for a vaccine seen as essential to ending a pandemic that has claimed more than a million lives worldwide. (REUTERS)

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it would not enforce patents related to its experimental Covid-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues, a move that would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company’s technology.

Moderna is not asserting its intellectual property rights for its vaccine technology and is willing to license the technology behind its experimental coronavirus vaccine after the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The company is one of the furthest along in the U.S. race for a vaccine seen as essential to ending a pandemic that has claimed more than a million lives worldwide.

Moderna has received over $1 billion in government funding to develop and produce its candidate, and another $1.5 billion to supply it to the American public.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
Oct 08, 2020 17:13 IST
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
Oct 08, 2020 17:21 IST
Mumbai police probes Republic TV for TRP fraud, Arnab Goswami hits back
Oct 08, 2020 17:24 IST
Hathras gangrape: Teesta Setalvad moves Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity
Oct 08, 2020 17:24 IST

latest news

‘Not going to waste my time on a virtual debate’: Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate
Oct 08, 2020 17:43 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Teesta Setalvad takes Hathras gang-rape case to Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity
Oct 08, 2020 17:27 IST
Moderna will not enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents during pandemic
Oct 08, 2020 17:25 IST
Anisha V Ranjan explains why organic food is better than supplements
Oct 08, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.