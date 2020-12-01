Monolith appears in Romania after a suspenseful disappearance of the structure from Utah

The metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. (AP )

The year 2020 has been full of unexpected surprises. The latest to keep the buzz alive is a mysterious structure’s existence and retreat.

This structure - a monolith - was detected in the US desert of Utah weeks ago. But now, in an interesting turn of events, the structure has disappeared from Utah and a similar monolith has surfaced in Romania. The monolith’s mystery has made the brains of conspiracy theorists run amok. Speculations that celestial creatures are behind this phenomenon is all over the internet.

The Daily mail reported that the 13 ft-metallic pillar in a triangular shape was found close to an archaic landmark Petrodava Dacian Fortress in Romania’s Piatra Neamt.

The newly discovered monolith in the heritage part of Romania has a mirrored surface and appears to be adorned graffiti as well.

The ‘first’ monolith that was discovered in the remote desert went viral due to its sparkling resemblance to the work of the artist John McCracken that made its cameo in the ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.

On the disappearance of the quirky geological structure, the US Bureau of Land management in a statement said that the monolith was removed by an “unknown party”.

The monolith’s appearance has also baffled Romania’s authorities. “It is on private property, but we still don’t know who the monolith’s owner is yet. It is in a protected area on an archaeological site. Before installing something there, they needed permission from our institution, one that must then be approved by the Ministry of Culture,” Neamt Culture and Heritage official Rocsana Josanu told The Daily Mail.

Such bizarre mysteries have been generating a lot of comments on Twitter and other social media platforms.

“No one else thinks that it is noteworthy that on the same night that Darth Vader died, the recently-discovered mysterious 12 foot tall metallic monolith, that had been anchored 3 feet deep into a base of solid bedrock in the remote Utah desert disappears?” one user tweeted.

Others were disheartened by the disappearance of the monolith from Utah. “Well this made me absolutely cry. Can we not have nice things?!? Must 2020 take away even the small glints of joy?!? tweeted another user.