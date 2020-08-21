Sections
More research needed on coronavirus mutations, WHO says

Much more research is needed on the impact of mutations in the coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said on Friday.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Geneva

World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove (Reuters photo)

“A special working group has been formed to identify mutations ... and we’re looking at how we can better understand what the mutation means and how they behave,” she told a briefing in Geneva.

More than 22.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 792,837​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

