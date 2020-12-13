Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / More than 16 million Covid-19 cases now confirmed in United States

More than 16 million Covid-19 cases now confirmed in United States

A total of 6,135,314 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the US, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 06:16 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the highest death toll, of all the countries in the world. (AP Photo)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 16 million, while the death toll stands at over 297,000, according to the latest data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University.

As of 21:50 GMT on Saturday, there were 16,014,839 coronavirus cases in the US, including 297,501 deaths from Covid-19.

A total of 6,135,314 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the US, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the highest death toll, of all the countries in the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Heart patients, diabetics may get doses on priority
by Saubhadra Chatterji
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
by Sunetra Choudhury
‘Reforms aimed at increasing competition’: Tomar
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran

latest news

More than 16 million Covid-19 cases now confirmed in United States
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
US approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pilots, controllers
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Health minister releases 5th National Family Health Survey for 17 states, 5 UTs
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jimmy Lai denied bail after being charged with national security law
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.