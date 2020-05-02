Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
More than 240,000 deaths reported due to Covid-19: Report

Europe is the worst-hit continent accounting for 141,475 deaths out of 1,516,635 cases.

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:22 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Paris

There have been 240,231 deaths out of 3,371,435 global cases since the virus emerged in China in December. (AP file photo )

More than 240,000 people have died of the new coronavirus worldwide with over 85 percent of the deaths in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally at 1530 GMT on Saturday based on official figures.

The United States has the highest number of deaths at 65,173, followed by Italy (28,236), Britain (28,131), Spain (25,100) and France (24,594).

