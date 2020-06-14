More than 90 arrested at Armenia protest during clashes

Sections
The protest in the capital, Yerevan, took place after security service officers conducted a search at the residence of the leader of the country’s principal opposition party.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:47 IST

By Associated Press, Yerevan

Police officer detains a supporter of opposition leader Gagik Tsarukian during a unauthorised rally close to National security service headquarter in Yerevan on June 14, 2020. (AFP photo)

More than 90 demonstrators were arrested Sunday in clashes between police and protesters outside the headquarters of Armenia’s national security service.

A criminal investigation of the Prosperous Armenia party’s leader, tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, says he is suspected of conducting unlicensed gambling activities that have deprived the government of revenue.

Tsarukyan claims the allegations are political. His party holds 25 of the Armenian parliament’s 132 seats.



