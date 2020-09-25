Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new Covid-19 surge

Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new Covid-19 surge

On Friday, health officials reported 7,212 new cases, the highest daily surge since June. In Moscow, the number of new daily infections started to grow last week and was up to over 1,500 on Friday from under 700 two weeks ago.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Moscow Russia

Passengers wearing protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) sit in a bus in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)

Moscow authorities have issued a recommendation for the elderly to stay at home and for employers to allow as many people as possible to work remotely, following a rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital.

On Friday, health officials reported 7,212 new cases, the highest daily surge since June. In Moscow, the number of new daily infections started to grow last week and was up to over 1,500 on Friday from under 700 two weeks ago.

“None of us want to return to severe restrictions (that were in place) this spring. I hope we can avoid that,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

Sobyanin urged people over 65 years old and those suffering from chronic illnesses to stay at home starting from Monday, limit their contacts with others and leave their residence only when necessary.

Employers are recommended to allow as many people as possible to work from home, disinfect the workplace regularly, observe social distancing guidelines and use personal protective equipment in offices.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Sep 25, 2020 15:21 IST
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
Sep 25, 2020 15:08 IST
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Sep 25, 2020 13:49 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 14:03 IST

latest news

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant’s photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer
Sep 25, 2020 15:22 IST
China demolished around 16,000 mosques in recent years: Report
Sep 25, 2020 15:10 IST
Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new Covid-19 surge
Sep 25, 2020 15:10 IST
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Sep 25, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.