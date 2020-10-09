Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Most US shoppers say they won’t set foot in a mall this year

Most US shoppers say they won’t set foot in a mall this year

Even with the changing behaviors, a majority of American holiday shoppers -- about eight in 10 -- said they will still spend in a physical store during the coming months. More than half of respondents plan to purchase more from small businesses hurt by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 17:19 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

Malls usually shine during the holidays, serving as gathering places where families can browse, eat and take pictures on Santa’s lap. (Reuters File Photo )

For most Americans, this holiday shopping season won’t include one longtime staple: the mall.

Just 45% of US consumers plan to go to a shopping mall this season, down from 64% who visited last November and December, according to an International Council of Shopping Centers survey released Friday.

The forecast is a fresh blow to American malls already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended the economy, shifted spending habits and made people wary of crowded places. Dozens of mall-based retailers have filed for bankruptcy this year, including J.C. Penney Co. and J. Crew.

This year will also bring an increase in e-commerce and deals spread out over a longer period, the council found. More than three-quarters of respondents said they expected to start shopping earlier than usual this year.



Even with the changing behaviors, a majority of American holiday shoppers -- about eight in 10 -- said they will still spend in a physical store during the coming months. More than half of respondents plan to purchase more from small businesses hurt by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Malls usually shine during the holidays, serving as gathering places where families can browse, eat and take pictures on Santa’s lap. But health concerns have been ever-present since the pandemic began. In the ICSC report, which surveyed 1,004 US respondents from Sept. 28 to 30, Baby Boomers -- whose age puts them at higher risk for the coronavirus -- were least likely to say they would visit a mall this holiday season.

Unusual Year

Given the anomalous nature of this year, the trends may not represent a death knell for malls, according to ICSC Chief Executive Officer Tom McGee.

“We have to look at this year somewhat in isolation,” he said in an interview. “We’re in the midst of a pandemic and that’s clearly going to temper people’s appetite for going out to public spaces.”

Malls should play up their advantages over online retailers, he said, such as experiential elements.

“A big part of the holiday is creating that holiday mood experience, so you’ll see a lot of investment in that,” McGee said. “Walking around a mall that’s heavily decorated with music playing and so forth does put you in a holiday mood that you’re not going to get sitting behind a PC.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 17:06 IST
India committed to peace in Afghanistan: Jaishankar tells Abdullah Abdullah
Oct 09, 2020 16:58 IST
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Oct 09, 2020 16:27 IST
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST

latest news

Most US shoppers say they won’t set foot in a mall this year
Oct 09, 2020 17:15 IST
Pune’s real estate sector showing signs of recovery, says report
Oct 09, 2020 17:14 IST
AI device to monitor quality of mid-day meals developed by IIM startup
Oct 09, 2020 17:14 IST
Work on metro tunnel under Mutha river to begin: Maha-Metro official
Oct 09, 2020 17:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.