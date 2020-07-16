Sections
Home / World News / Most verified accounts can resume tweeting, says Twitter

Most verified accounts can resume tweeting, says Twitter

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the US’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 07:35 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

Twitter cautioned in the post, however, that posting functionality may “come and go” as it works on a fix. (HT file photo)

Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets as normal, the company says in a tweet.

Twitter cautioned in the post, however, that posting functionality may “come and go” as it works on a fix.

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the US’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam. Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Jul 16, 2020 07:34 IST
Liverpool loses 2-1 at Arsenal, ending bid for points record
Jul 16, 2020 07:29 IST
Porto clinches Portuguese title with win over Sporting
Jul 16, 2020 07:21 IST
Amitabh Bachchan makes a post about jealous people
Jul 16, 2020 07:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.