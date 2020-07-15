Sections
Home / World News / Move aside Avengers, there’s a new superhero in town

Move aside Avengers, there’s a new superhero in town

The heroic tale of six-year-old Bridger, who saved his younger sister from an attacking dog, has gone viral and his courageous efforts are being praised by some of the biggest Hollywood stars!

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The heroic tale of six-year-old Bridger, saving his younger sister from a dog, has gone viral.

Over the last weekend a six -year- old boy, Bridger, became the newest and probably the coolest superhero, after he saved his younger sister from an attacking dog. Bridger, a native of Wyoming, US, according to his aunt, got bit on his face “several times” when he stood in the way of a dog attacking his younger sister.

 

The injuries he received were gruesome, as he had “90 stitches (give or take)” on his face, yet he chose to grab his younger sibling’s hand and run towards safety. Bridger’s heroic saga has gone viral, ever since his aunt shared the account on Instagram, and many on screen superheroes have praised the young boy.

“People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart,” actor Mark Ruffalo, who portrays the role of Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Avengers film franchise, commented on the post.



“Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration… Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor),” he wrote further.

 

Just like Ruffalo, several other Hollywood superheroes and stars praised the his courageous efforts, many of them wishing they were “half as brave” as the six year old Bridger, who certainly proved the old saying that not all superheroes wear capes.

Follow @htcity on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unused ventilators sign of Mumbai’s improving Covid 19 situation, claims BMC
Jul 15, 2020 18:53 IST
Tanker off UAE sought by US over Iran sanctions ‘hijacked’
Jul 15, 2020 18:43 IST
PM Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction work; asks to prepare working plan to address difficulties faced by pilgrims
Jul 15, 2020 18:38 IST
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Jul 15, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.