Move aside Avengers, there’s a new superhero in town

Over the last weekend a six -year- old boy, Bridger, became the newest and probably the coolest superhero, after he saved his younger sister from an attacking dog. Bridger, a native of Wyoming, US, according to his aunt, got bit on his face “several times” when he stood in the way of a dog attacking his younger sister.

The injuries he received were gruesome, as he had “90 stitches (give or take)” on his face, yet he chose to grab his younger sibling’s hand and run towards safety. Bridger’s heroic saga has gone viral, ever since his aunt shared the account on Instagram, and many on screen superheroes have praised the young boy.

“People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart,” actor Mark Ruffalo, who portrays the role of Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Avengers film franchise, commented on the post.

“Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration… Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor),” he wrote further.

Just like Ruffalo, several other Hollywood superheroes and stars praised the his courageous efforts, many of them wishing they were “half as brave” as the six year old Bridger, who certainly proved the old saying that not all superheroes wear capes.

Follow @htcity on Twitter