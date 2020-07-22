‘Multiple people’ shot on Chicago’s South Side: Police

Further details of the incident are awaited. ((Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use))

A shooting near a funeral home in Chicago on Tuesday injured “multiple people” in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter that the shooting took place in the 1000 block of W. 79th Street. Local television station CBS2 said the shooting took place near a funeral home in the area.

Over the July 4th weekend, 87 people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago and 17 were killed, including two children.