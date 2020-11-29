Muslims in Nepal hold protest demanding justice for China’s Uyghur

Muslims in Nepal organised a protest against atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China. (ANI)

Muslims in Nepal on Sunday organised a protest against atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China.

The protesters raised voice against the demolition of thousands of mosques in Xinjiang and the treatment being meted out to them by the Chinese government.

Muslims in Pokhara also joined the international community in expressing their views on the gruesome human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims.

The Muslim Kalyankari Samaj held a protest in Pokhara highlighting the severe anxiety and anger among local Muslims against Uyghur in China.

The community leaders said that they would keep raising their concern against atrocities on Uyghurs in the future as well.

Similar protests were held in Nepal a few days ago.

For the last six years, millions of East Turkistan people, mostly of Muslim faith, have been held in concentration camps, prisons, and slave labour camps.

According to survivors’ accounts, they are being tortured, killed for their organs, raped, sterilised and executed.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language.