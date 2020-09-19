Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / ‘Must seek our development in an unstable world’: Xi tells people of China

‘Must seek our development in an unstable world’: Xi tells people of China

Xi reaffirmed a “dual circulation” strategy that would help steer the economy towards greater self-reliance, as US hostility and a global pandemic increase external risks.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:41 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping said still enjoyed “strategic opportunities” in its development, although the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated global challenges as globalisation slows and unilateralism and protectionism are rising. (REUTERS)

China’s economy remains resilient and there are ample policy tools at Beijing’s disposal despite rising external risks, President Xi Jinping said in remarks published on Saturday.

The world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job to maintain stable expansion over the next several years to turn China into a high-income nation.

“The basic characteristics of China’s economy with sufficient potential, great resilience, strong vitality, large space for manoeuvre and many policy instruments have not changed,” Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying.

China has strong manufacturing capacity, very large domestic markets and huge investment potentials, Xi said.



Xi reaffirmed a “dual circulation” strategy that would help steer the economy towards greater self-reliance, as US hostility and a global pandemic increase external risks.

China still enjoyed “strategic opportunities” in its development, although the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated global challenges as globalisation slows and unilateralism and protectionism are rising, Xi was quoted as saying at a meeting on the country’s 14th five-year plan (2021-2025).

“We must seek our development in a more unstable and uncertain world,” he said.

Xi urged calmness amid rising difficulties and challenges.

“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation can never be achieved easily with the beating of gongs and drums,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Sep 19, 2020 17:51 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 16:02 IST
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Sep 19, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Must seek our development in an unstable world’: Xi tells people of China
Sep 19, 2020 17:41 IST

latest news

NIA arrests three al-Qaeda operatives after raids in Kerala’s Kochi
Sep 19, 2020 17:56 IST
Steve Smith, Archer, Buttler clear mandatory COVID-19 tests
Sep 19, 2020 17:55 IST
When Ashutosh Rana recited a poem to confess his love for Renuka Shahane
Sep 19, 2020 17:51 IST
‘Centre’s grant for minority welfare in UP cut by 50% in 5 years’: BSP MP
Sep 19, 2020 17:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.