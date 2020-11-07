Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Mutated variant of coronavirus linked to minks found in 214 people in Denmark

Mutated variant of coronavirus linked to minks found in 214 people in Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen informed reporters on Wednesday that a mutated strain of coronavirus, which was identified on mink farms in the north of the country, had subsequently spread to humans.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 02:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Copenhagen Denmark

Denmark is the world’s largest producer of mink fur. Cases of the coronavirus disease have also been identified at mink farms in other countries, including the Netherlands and Spain, since the start of the pandemic (AP (Representative Image))

As many as 214 people have been infected with a mutated coronavirus strain that has been linked to minks in Denmark from June to mid-October, the country’s Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports on Friday, citing a research institute.

The newspaper cited the Statens Serum Institute, based in Copenhagen, which said that the mutated form of the virus had been found in 214 people, with 200 of these individuals based in the North Jutland region.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen informed reporters on Wednesday that a mutated strain of coronavirus, which was identified on mink farms in the north of the country, had subsequently spread to humans.

As a result, as many as 17 million of the country’s minks will be culled in order to halt the spread of the mutated coronavirus, amid concerns that it would risk the effectiveness of any future Covid-19 vaccines

Denmark is the world’s largest producer of mink fur. Cases of the coronavirus disease have also been identified at mink farms in other countries, including the Netherlands and Spain, since the start of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
Nov 07, 2020 02:12 IST
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Nov 06, 2020 23:48 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Nov 07, 2020 01:13 IST

latest news

Delhi Police books YouTuber accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner
Nov 07, 2020 02:39 IST
Rangers in France capture one escaped Canadian wolf, others on run
Nov 07, 2020 02:39 IST
J&K terrorist surrenders during encounter, says bloodshed is a sham
Nov 07, 2020 02:38 IST
Too early to judge if Covid-19 mutation in minks can impact vaccine: WHO chief scientist
Nov 07, 2020 02:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.