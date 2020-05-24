N Korea discusses new policies for increasing ‘nuclear war deterrence’: Repot
Kim Jong Un presided over the meeting where it was decided to put the forces on a high alert operation.
Updated: May 24, 2020 05:33 IST
North Korea discussed new policies for increasing its “nuclear war deterrence” during a military meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA reported Sunday.
“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” KCNA said.