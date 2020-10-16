Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Nagorno-Karabakh feud: Death toll among military reaches 633

Nagorno-Karabakh feud: Death toll among military reaches 633

The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the mountain enclave in the 1990s risks causing a humanitarian disaster.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:41 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Yerevan/Baku

Men including members of the Emergency and Rescue Service of the Nagorno-Karabakh region inspect a rocket case after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert. (REUTERS)

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Friday it had recorded another 29 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 633 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Oct 16, 2020 15:42 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
Oct 16, 2020 16:19 IST
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Oct 16, 2020 14:15 IST

latest news

NEET 2020 Final Answer Key released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s direct link
Oct 16, 2020 16:22 IST
Four house break-ins in Kondhwa Khurd area in Pune
Oct 16, 2020 16:20 IST
Pfizer, Bharat Biotech, AstraZeneca: Latest Covid-19 vaccine developments
Oct 16, 2020 16:14 IST
Two arrested by Pune police for attempt to murder businessman
Oct 16, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.