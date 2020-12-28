Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / NATO scrambled around 350 times for Russian jets in 2020

NATO scrambled around 350 times for Russian jets in 2020

NATO has two air operations centers – one in Germany, covering northern Europe, and one in Spain covering the south – which together monitor all air movements across Europe.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Brussels

NATO said its jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times to escort or shadow unknown aircraft. (REUTERS)

NATO says that Russian military activity in the alliance’s airspace increased slightly this year as its jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times to escort or shadow unknown aircraft.

In a statement released Monday, NATO said almost 90%, or about 350 of these missions, were connected to flights by Russian military aircraft.

“This is a moderate increase from 2019,” NATO said.

“Russian military aircraft often do not transmit a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, do not file a flight plan, or do not communicate with air traffic controllers, posing a potential risk to civilian airliners.”

NATO has two air operations centers – one in Germany, covering northern Europe, and one in Spain covering the south – which together monitor all air movements across Europe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters Chhota Rajan, Bajrangi
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Army chief meets South Korean brass to bolster military ties
by HT Correspondent
Srinagar MC to seal residential premises being used for commercial purposes
by HT Correspondent
Property registrations up as compared to last year, but revenue drops
by Abhay Khairnar
NATO scrambled around 350 times for Russian jets in 2020
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.