Nearly 50 people killed due to heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan in past 3 days

Nearly 50 people killed due to heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan in past 3 days

Rains have damaged around 100 homes and caused a breach in a flooded main canal, inundating villages in the Sindh province. Troops with boats rushed to the areas in the province on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 05:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Islamabad

A woman carries sack of wheat and household goods while she wades through a flooded area of Dadu, a district in the Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday. (AP Photo )

Nearly 50 people have been killed across Pakistan after three days of heavy rains and flash floods.

As per Al Jazeera, quoting Pakistan’s national disaster management authority, 19 people have died in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while 12 people have died in the Sindh province and 10 people have died in the northern Gilgit Baltistan region in the last three days.

Rains have damaged around 100 homes and caused a breach in a flooded main canal, inundating villages in the Sindh province. Troops with boats rushed to the areas in the province on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall began last week and continued on Sunday flooding the streets of Lahore. Life has also been disrupted in Karachi, the capital of the Sindh province, where most streets are flooded. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the next week as well, informed the Meteorological Department.



