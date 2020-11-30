Sections
Home / World News / 'Need to know origin of novel coronavirus, let's not politicize probe': WHO chief Tedros

‘Need to know origin of novel coronavirus, let’s not politicize probe’: WHO chief Tedros

“We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a daily briefing.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Geneva

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends a session on the coronavirus disease outbreak response of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization’s director-general urged countries on Monday not to politicize the hunt for the origins of the novel coronavirus as that would create barriers to learning the truth.

“There is nothing to hide. We want to know the origin, and that’s it.”

Chinese state media have said the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers saying it had been circulating in Europe last year.

