Nepal minister thanks India for gifting ventilators despite 'troubled' relations

Nepal minister thanks India for gifting ventilators despite ‘troubled’ relations

Nepal Health Minister Bhanu BhaktaDhakal reiterated Nepal’s commitment towards India by saying “Gaashkatayara”, which in Nepali means sacrificing for the sake of others.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Kathmandu

On September 15, India had gifted 2,000 vials of Remdesivir to Nepal. Also, on April 22, India had provided Hydroxychloroquine to treat the patients affected with the coronavirus. (ANI file photo)

Aiming at spreading “positivity and enhance coordination between the two countries”, India on Sunday gifted 28 ICU ventilators to Nepal to battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a recent ceremony held at the Health Ministry of Nepal, Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the ICU ventilators to Health Minister Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal who in turn thanked India for the help “in this time of crisis despite having troubled relations in the past”.

While addressing the programme, Kwatra said, “Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to spread positivity and enhance coordination between the two countries. These 28 ventilators are a sample of it.”

He reiterated India’s solidarity and commitment lies with the Government and people of Nepal, reaffirming India’s commitment to providing all necessary help in this regard in the future.



As the programme proceeded, Dhakal thanked the Government and the people of India for “helping Nepal in this time of crisis”. “Despite having troubled relations in the past, India has not hesitated in helping Nepal fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Also Read | Can resolve all issues through dialogue, says Nepal PM Oli

Dhakal further reiterated Nepal’s commitment towards India by saying “Gaashkatayara”, which in Nepali means sacrificing for the sake of others.

On September 15, India had gifted 2,000 vials of Remdesivir to Nepal. Also, on April 22, India had provided Hydroxychloroquine to treat the patients affected with the coronavirus.

