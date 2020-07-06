Sections
Home / World News / Nepal power sharing talks fail to end crisis

Nepal power sharing talks fail to end crisis

On Saturday, a crucial meeting of the 45-member Standing Committee was postponed until Monday to allow more time for the top leadership to iron out their differences over Oli’s style of functioning and anti-India statements.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kathmandu

The two leaders failed to reach any agreement. As both the leaders stick to their respective stands, the talk could not bear any fruit, said a source close to Prime Minister Oli. (AFP file photo)

The crucial talks between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday to sort out their differences ahead of the party’s powerful Standing Committee meeting.

The Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli step down both as party chair and prime minister.

The two leaders failed to reach any agreement. As both the leaders stick to their respective stands, the talk could not bear any fruit, said a source close to Prime Minister Oli.

However, they have agreed to sit again for dialogue on Monday ahead of the scheduled Standing Committee meeting to sort out differences, a senior minister told PTI. “The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues but no common ground was reached,” he said.



The twice postponed powerful Standing Committee meeting of the party on Monday is expected to decide on the political future of 68-year-old prime minister.

On Saturday, a crucial meeting of the 45-member Standing Committee was postponed until Monday to allow more time for the top leadership to iron out their differences over Oli’s style of functioning and anti-India statements.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli met with former prime minister and president of the opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba. Tere is speculation that Oli might have sought Deuba’s backing to save his government in case the ruling party splits.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus is airborne, say 239 experts
Jul 06, 2020 07:50 IST
‘Fitness levels today are a lot better’: Hogg backs Kohli to surpass Sachin
Jul 06, 2020 07:44 IST
Android malware Fakesky uses fake messages to spy on you
Jul 06, 2020 07:54 IST
Nepal power sharing talks fail to end crisis
Jul 06, 2020 07:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.