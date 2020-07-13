Sections
Nepal reports 144 new coronavirus cases

Nepal has reported 144 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total infections to 16,945 in the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:59 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kathmandu

The new cases were detected as Nepal continues to see a surge in the number of patients recovering from the contagious coronavirus. (ANI file photo)

The new cases were detected as Nepal continues to see a surge in the number of patients recovering from the contagious coronavirus.

“Nepal has reported 144 new cases of coronavirus,” the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

The health ministry said the total number of active cases have declined to 6,613 as Nepal today achieved single day recovery of 1,705 corona patients.



“Till date a total of 10,294 corona patients have been discharged from different hospitals after their successful treatment,” the statement said. Nepal’s total coronavirus related deaths stands at 38 as there was no lives lost due to the deadly disease in the past two days.

So far PCR tests have been conducted on 289,371 people to detect coronavirus infection, the statement added. PTI SBP RUP RUP RUP

