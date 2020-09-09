Nepal’s coronavirus cases near 50,000

Sections
Nepal’s coronavirus tally jumped to 49,219 on Wednesday with 1,081 new Covid-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Kathmandu

The country also recorded 6 new coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 312, said Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population. (File photo for representation)

The country also recorded 6 new coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 312, said Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

Gautam said 1,081 new cases of Covid-19 were detected while carrying out 11,167 tests at various labs across the country.

He said a total of 918 persons, who earlier tested positive for the virus, were discharged after they fully recovered from the disease.



Kathmandu Valley has recorded 464 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 9,440 as of Wednesday, the official said.

“With this, the number of Covid-19 infected people discharged after full recovery has reached 33,882,” he said.

There are currently 15,025 active cases of coronavirus at various isolation centres.

With six new Covid-19 deaths reported on Wednesday, the country’s coronavirus death toll has reached 312, the official said.

