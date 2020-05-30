Sections
Home / World News / Nepal’s parties show rare unity on border dispute with India

Nepal’s parties show rare unity on border dispute with India

The 80-kilometer (50-mile) road, inaugurated by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this month, cuts through the Lipu Lekh Himalayan pass, which is considered one of the shortest and most feasible trade routes between India and China.

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:56 IST

By Associated Press, Kathmandu Nepal

Border Roads Organization workers rest near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. The opposition Nepali Congress party has voiced support for the government in its row with India over its inauguration of a Himalayan link road built in a disputed region that lies at a strategic three-way junction with Tibet and China. (AP)

While Nepal’s latest border dispute with India has strained relations between South Asian neighbors with centuries-old historical, cultural and economic ties, it also has brought the tiny Himalayan nation’s bickering political parties together in a rare show of unity.

The opposition Nepali Congress party has voiced support for the government in its row with India over its inauguration of a Himalayan link road built in a disputed region that lies at a strategic three-way junction with Tibet and China.

In response, the government of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli issued a new political map of the country that showed the disputed territory within its borders, a move that was overwhelmingly supported by Nepal’s opposition and civil society.

”It is just not the political parties but the whole population that is backing the government on the issue,” said Puranjan Acharya, an independent analyst.



The 80-kilometer (50-mile) road, inaugurated by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this month, cuts through the Lipu Lekh Himalayan pass, which is considered one of the shortest and most feasible trade routes between India and China.

Nepal fiercely contested the inauguration of the road and viewed the alleged incursions as a stark example of bullying by its much larger neighbor, triggering a fresh dispute over the strategically important territory.

Nepal, which was never under colonial rule, has long claimed the areas of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh in accordance with the 1816 Sugauli treaty with the British Raj, although these areas have remained in control of Indian troops since India fought a war with China in 1962.

The dispute over the territory, however, brought a new wedge in relations between the two South Asian nations, leading to an exchange of strong-worded statements and remarks from both sides.

India called Nepal’s move a unilateral act that is not based on historical facts, and said it was contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through dialogue.

As anger grows on both sides, analysts say the two countries have no choice but to hold talks to try to resolve their differences.

“As an independent country, Nepal has few options, but the best one is to sit down” and discuss the issue with India, said Dhurba Adhikary, an independent analyst.

This is not the first time there have been differences between Nepal and India.

India imposed an economic blockade in 1989 and again stopped the exports of oil, medicines and food to Nepal in 2015, causing severe shortages for months in Nepal, which at the time was recovering from a devastating earthquake. India had supported an ethnic group in Nepal that was demanding more territory. Nepal called India’s involvement an interference in internal affairs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump WHO funding cut prompts criticism as virus spreads
May 30, 2020 16:16 IST
Home guard shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai
May 30, 2020 16:13 IST
Irrfan Khan’s friend says actor helped raise funds for Covid relief
May 30, 2020 16:07 IST
Undertrial tests positive in Hisar
May 30, 2020 16:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.