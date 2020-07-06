Sections
Home / World News / Nepal’s ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli’s future deferred again

Nepal’s ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli’s future deferred again

On Saturday as well, the meeting was postponed for Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 13:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Kathmandu Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli speaks at the parliament . (Reuters file photo)

Nepal’s ruling communist party’s crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s future has been postponed until Wednesday, according to an official announcement.

Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting was deferred for Wednesday.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately known.

On Saturday as well, the meeting was postponed for Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.



The crucial meeting of the NCP’s 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Monday.

Top NCP leaders, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, have demanded Prime Minister Oli’s resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were “neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate.” Oli and Prachanda were expected to meet on Monday, ahead of the Standing Committee meeting.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Author Novoneel Chakraborty on the future of publishing post lockdown
Jul 06, 2020 14:06 IST
7 reasons why kissing is good for health, and why we should kiss more often
Jul 06, 2020 14:08 IST
From chemistry to fiction, how a Kota teacher wrote a book on lockdown
Jul 06, 2020 14:03 IST
‘Criminalisation of politics has scaled new heights’: Nadda calls for TMC govt ouster
Jul 06, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.